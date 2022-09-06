Record-breaking highs likely in Denver through Thursday

DENVER — It has been a really hot start to September, and that trend will continue for most of the week, until a big cool down arrives Friday and Saturday.

The record high for Sept. 6 is 97 degrees, and we will break that record this afternoon with highs soaring under a sunny, hazy sky. The record for Sept. 7th is 95 degrees, set in 2013 and for the 8th, the record is 94°, set in 1959. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s. The average high in early September is in the low to mid-80s.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

There will be a only a few gusty thunderstorms, over the central mountains for the next few days. Despite the hot and dry weather, there are some reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

The heat will be accompanied by hazy, smoky skies - not from Colorado wildfires, but from fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state.

A cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with highs more seasonal in the low 80s.

Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. There will be some scattered showers again on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and warmer again, with highs back in the 80s.

