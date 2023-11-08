Rain and snow started falling across parts of Colorado overnight Tuesday and will move into the Denver metro area by Wednesday afternoon.

Expect increasing clouds Wednesday morning, with rain by the afternoon that will then switch over to all snow at night.

Light snow is likely across the Denver metro area, with around 1 to 2 inches along the Palmer Divide and up against the foothills. The mountains could pick up around 4 to 10 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Skies will quickly clear out on Thursday. It'll be chilly with highs in the 40s but plenty of sunshine. It'll be warmer this weekend with 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Rain and snow developing across Colorado Wednesday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.