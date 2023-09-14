Rain across the Denver metro area for Thursday night commute

DENVER — Cool and wet weather will settle in over the next 24 hours as a storm rolls through the region.

We'll see some sunshine Thursday morning, with building clouds by lunch and scattered showers for the evening commute. This rain will continue overnight, with some clearing by Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday, but only in the mid-60s on Friday.

Skies will clear for the weekend and there will be more upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Conditions look great for both the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Sunday's Broncos game.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 evening weather

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.