Quiet weather remains across Colorado through the weekend before a big change in the weather pattern

DENVER — It'll be a quiet weekend across Colorado weather-wise, but come early next week, we'll see a big change in the weather pattern.

Cold and quiet weather can be expected across the state through early Friday, with temperatures dropping to the teens in Denver and over the eastern plains. In the mountains, expect flurries late afternoon into the early evening with lows ranging from 10 above zero to 5 below zero degrees.

Gusty winds are possible today for parts of the mountains, foothills, and plains this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds will decrease significantly this evening for the plains but those in the foothills and eastern slopes could receive 35-55 mph winds overnight into early Saturday morning

Temperatures will stay near or a little above average for early December over the next two days. Highs in Denver will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with nighttime lows in the low 20s. The winds will pick up again Friday, especially east of Denver, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather will hold for Sunday and it will be warmer. Highs will reach the mid-to upper 50s, very nice for the Broncos game. In the mountains, highs will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees.

A stronger storm system will develop next week for all of Colorado, to include the mountains and the plains. Snow will starting Monday in the high country and moving onto the plains early Tuesday.

Heavy snow will be likely in the mountains. Denver and the eastern plains could also see accumulating snow.

Very cold weather will settle into the state for most of next week. It will be near 50 by Monday but dropping down into the 30s and 20s for the rest of the week.

Still a little too early for potential snowfall totals but expect to see an icy Tuesday and Wednesday commute.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.