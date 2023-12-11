Partly sunny and not as windy to start the week

It'll be partly cloudy and not as windy to start the week. High temperatures Monday will climb to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees across the Denver area and plains.

Light mountain snow showers will continue, mainly over northern Colorado Monday afternoon.

There will be a chance for rain/snow showers north of Denver Monday night. Areas like Fort Collins and Greeley can expect a wintry mix overnight and the potential for slick driving conditions into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday turns cloudy and colder, with highs in the upper 30s in Denver. There will be a slight chance for a few light flurries.

More mountain snow is expected into mid-week. The plains and metro look to stay dry. Highs will be in the low 40s Wednesday, then back to the 50s and sunshine to wrap up the week and start next weekend.

