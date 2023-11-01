Partly sunny and milder across Colorado today

DENVER- Partly sunny skies and not as chilly today across the Front Range. Highs will be near normal, in the upper 50s this afternoon in Denver.

Staying dry and cool tonight, with lows in the 30s early Thursday morning as skies clear.

Warmer days are on the way through the end of the week. Expect quiet conditions, with highs in the low to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through the weekend, with highs staying above average for early November, in the low to mid-60s.

Our next chance for moisture arrives next Tuesday.

A cold but dry night for trick-or-treating across Colorado

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.