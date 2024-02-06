It will be even a little warmer Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to upper 50s along the Front Range and eastern plains.

We will see more clouds as they stream in from the west ahead of the atmospheric river that's dumping heavy rain across the west coast and desert southwest.

Our southwestern mountains will see some moderate to heavy snow develop Tuesday and that will continue through Thursday.

A few rain showers from this system may roll east off the foothills Wednesday afternoon and lead to some wet roads for the Wednesday evening commute.

A few more light rain/snow showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but there's an even better chance of snow and a bigger cool down on Saturday.

We'll see scattered snow showers and highs in the 30s across the Denver metro area on Saturday. Skies will start to clear on Sunday as the storm quickly pushes east.

Partly sunny and mild across Front Range and eastern Colorado Tuesday

