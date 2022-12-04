Partly cloudy and milder Sunday across Colorado

DENVER — Sunday will be milder across the state. Expect highs in the low 50s under a partly cloudy for the metro-area.

Light snow showers pick up again in the mountains later today, with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Another storm is set to roll into Colorado on Monday. Heavier snow is expected in our northern mountains, with rain/snow showers possible across the plains Monday into Tuesday.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for a large portion of our northern and central mountains through Tuesday morning. Expect snow, moderate to heavy at times, and gusty downsloping winds over the foothills.

Cool and dry weather will follow this system. Highs will be in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver, with upper 40s and sunshine through the end of the week.

