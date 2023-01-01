Our next Winter Storm rolls in late New Year's Day

DENVER — New Year's Day will be mostly cloudy and cooler across the metro-area, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect until Monday for around a foot of snow expected over portions of the high country, with some locally heavier totals. Avalanche Danger is also high for our Front Range mountains to start the new year.

Snow moves in late Sunday night for Denver and across the eastern plains. Snowfall expected to intensify overnight, with gusty winds and cold temperatures. Preliminary totals look to range between 2-5 inches through Monday night. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Travel will be dangerous at times, with strong winds, areas of blowing snow and heavy bursts of snow through the day on Monday.

Skies gradually clear over eastern Colorado Tuesday, but the weather will stay chilly and unsettled, with continued snowfall in the mountains.

Expect highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver, with 40s returning by the end of the first week of 2023.

