Last day of rain? More showers Saturday before big change for Father's Day

Warmer, drier for Father's Day- near 80 degrees!
Cool and cloudy Saturday with scattered showers and some flooding possible near the Palmer Divide, then a big change for Father's Day: Dry and temps in th e 80s!
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 17, 2023
DENVER- More wet weather is on the way Saturday, before a big change in the weather pattern starts on Sunday.

Afternoon storms are likely across the Front Range. A flood watch is in place again Saturday for the Palmer Divide and portions of the eastern plains, with an additional 1-2 inches of rain falling in some spots.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight risk for severe storms to the south and east of Denver. Hail and 60mph wind gusts are possible. Denver is under marginal risk for severe weather.

Father's Day looks quite a bit warmer, expect highs that are close to our seasonal average in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will also be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s - maybe even the first 90 degree high for the year!

The warm weather will hold for all of next week with temperatures in the 80s and just a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A heatwave will begin over Colorado and across most of the western United States late next week and will continue through the end of June. Highs in the Denver area will be well into the 90s!

