Last day of rain? More showers Saturday before big change for Father's Day

DENVER- More wet weather is on the way Saturday, before a big change in the weather pattern starts on Sunday.

Afternoon storms are likely across the Front Range. A flood watch is in place again Saturday for the Palmer Divide and portions of the eastern plains, with an additional 1-2 inches of rain falling in some spots.

Flash flooding is possible along and south of the Palmer Divide this afternoon. A few spots could 1 to 2 inches of additional rain. Creeks and streams may already by running high from heavy rains that moved across the area on Friday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/vcy5FTVzMp — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight risk for severe storms to the south and east of Denver. Hail and 60mph wind gusts are possible. Denver is under marginal risk for severe weather.

There will be a slight risk of severe thunderstorms mainly south and east of Denver this afternoon. Hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph may occur with the stronger storms. Flash flooding possible along already swollen creeks/streams. #COwx pic.twitter.com/VJvngVibWF — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2023

Father's Day looks quite a bit warmer, expect highs that are close to our seasonal average in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will also be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s - maybe even the first 90 degree high for the year!

The warm weather will hold for all of next week with temperatures in the 80s and just a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A heatwave will begin over Colorado and across most of the western United States late next week and will continue through the end of June. Highs in the Denver area will be well into the 90s!

