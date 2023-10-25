First snowfall of the season for Denver this weekend

Highs today climbed to the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be our last day of above-normal temperatures for the week.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Thursday with cooler weather, but little moisture, for Denver. The mountains north of Interstate 70 could get a few inches of snow Thursday night and Friday morning.



Denver and the Front Range will see increasing clouds and it will cool down for Friday. High temperatures will hit mid to upper 60s on Thursday and we'll see 50s on Friday.

An even stronger cold front will move in this weekend that should bring our first snow of the season to the Denver metro area.

It will be quite a bit colder Saturday and Sunday with temperatures only in the 30s with light snow. Bundle up for for the Broncos game- expect flurries and temperatures around 30 degrees!

One more warmer-than-average day for the Denver metro area

