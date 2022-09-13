Watch Now
One more warm day in Denver before a cold front roll through

Hazy and warm along the Front Range, with highs near 90 degrees, before cold front Wednesday
It will be another warm and mainly dry day along the Front Range, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 13, 2022
DENVER — It was a warm start to the week and that trend will continue Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across northeastern Colorado.

In the mountains, we'll see some increasing clouds and some widely scattered storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 70s to low 80s in the valleys.

This round of showers and thunderstorms is due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — now over southern California — swirling north over the central Rockies.

We'll also see some cooler weather settle in across the plains. There will be a better chance of storms and showers in Denver on Wednesday and temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather will settle for the coming weekend. We'll be back in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the recent hot and dry weather, there are reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold! We'll start to see some peaking colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

