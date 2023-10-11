DENVER — It will be another beautiful start to the day, but we're in for a big change within the next 24 hours.

You'll see mostly sunny skies early on with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and increasing clouds by early afternoon.

A new storm system will move into the state by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers first develop in the mountains and then roll east over the plains. There will be a slight chance of storms across the Denver metro area for the evening commute.

Thursday will be quite a bit colder with highs only in the 50s. There will be snow in the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains. We are hoisting a Denver7 Weather Action Day for Thursday due to the chilly, wet weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central mountains from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Friday for up to 14 inches of snow.

There's a slight chance that some of this rain will switch over to snow on the plains late Thursday and early Friday. Friday will be windy and chilly with highs only around 50-55 degrees in Denver and in the 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Skies will then clear for the weekend with a nice warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

One more warm day before chilly and wet weather hits Colorado

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.