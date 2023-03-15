One more very spring-like day before a new storm hits Denver

DENVER — It will be another warm and dry day along the Front Range, with highs in the 60s and 70s under a partly sunny sky. The weather will be different in the mountains as snow will increase, mixed with rain in the mountain valleys throughout the day.

We'll see some breezier conditions this afternoon as the storm rolls in from the west. We'll see dry conditions for the evening commute and another day of patio weather for the metro area!

Rain showers will develop Wednesday evening and switch over to snow by early Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches possible for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. We could see around 2 to 4 inches south of Denver along the Palmer Divide. Much heavier snow will fall in the mountains with 6 to 12 inches expected and locally some higher totals above 10,000 feet. Temperatures will be colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

Friday will be windy and cold with highs in the low 40s for Denver and just in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains where flurries will linger. Saturday should be cool and dry, followed by another chance for some rain and snow on Sunday.

