We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning, with increasing clouds by the afternoon as the next storm system begins to approach Colorado from the west.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

The next storm system will bring light snow on Thursday and early Friday for the Front Range - amounts should be in the 1-3 inch range. Heavier snow can be expected over central and southern Colorado with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible Wednesday night through Friday morning.

We'll see another chance of light snow on Friday night, with some slick conditions again early Saturday morning.

Skies will clear for Saturday as the first storm spins off to the southeast of Colorado, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for lower elevations and upper 20s to low 30a in the mountains.

A stronger storm system and colder air will impact the mountains and the plains, starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into next Monday.

One more mild day in Denver before our next chance of snow

