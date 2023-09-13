DENVER — We'll see one more fairly warm day before the next cold front hits northern Colorado.

A few afternoon storms are possible over the mountains Wednesday, but it will likely stay dry in Denver and across the eastern plains. There's a slight chance of seeing a few of these storms roll east over the I-25 corridor. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for lower elevations and in the 60s in the high country.

There will be a much better chance of showers on Thursday and Friday as a weak storm system moves through Colorado. Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday, but only in the upper 60s to low 70s with scattered showers on Friday.

Skies will clear for the weekend and there will be a return to the 80s. Conditions look great for both the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Sunday's Broncos game.

One more mild day in Denver before a fall-like cool down

