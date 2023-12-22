As we kick off the winter season, we have one more unseasonably warm and dry day ahead.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky in Denver.

Our average high in Denver for the day is 43 degrees, so we are running around 10-15 degrees above normal temperature-wise.

Weather shifts on Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible by Saturday evening. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The mountains will see snow pick up in intensity through Sunday with treacherous travel at times. Southwestern Colorado will see heavier snow, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the southwest San Juan mountains.

Fresh powder is in store for our northern and central mountains as well— great news for skiers and boarders hitting the slopes for the holiday weekend.

In Denver, expect cold and blustery conditions on Christmas Eve. Bundle up and be prepared for snow showers through the Broncos game on Sunday evening.

Skies gradually clear on Christmas Day with temperatures staying chilly in the upper 30s.

Drier weather will settle in for the rest of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs near 50 degrees.

Expect cold and blustery conditions on Christmas Eve

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.