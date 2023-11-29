We'll see one more mild day across Colorado before our next storm rolls through the region.

Expect sunshine mixed with high clouds Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the northeastern plains and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

A cold front will roll through the state on Thursday, but it's a pretty weak system. Expect increasing clouds on Thursday, with some snow developing in the mountains by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 on Thursday and Friday in the Denver area. Light snow is possible across the plains on Friday, but a few inches can be expected in the mountains.

The weather will stay cool and unsettled for the mountains through the weekend with a few more inches of snow. Denver and the plains will be cool under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday may get rather windy with gusty northwest winds.

Monday will stay a bit cool, but expect milder weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

One more mild day before a cold front hits Colorado

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.