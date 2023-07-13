One more day of 90s for the Denver metro area

It will be a hot and mainly dry day across the Denver metro area today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We didn't quite hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, so we're still at only three days of 90-degree heat so far this year.

We'll see these upper 80s to low 90s by early afternoon, with few building clouds and a slight chance of storms. A few of these storms could turn severe east of I-25.

By Friday, it will be sightly cooler with another chance of storms along the Front Range and eastern plains. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s near Denver, with more 70s and 80s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with a better chance of afternoon storms. We'll see low to mid 80s on Saturday.

Sunday and early next week will warm up and dry out again as highs return to the 90s for lower elevations. The mountains will stay very comfortable with readings in the 80s.

