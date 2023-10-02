We'll see one more warm day before more fall-like weather settles in for the rest of the week.

There will be mostly sunny skies Monday morning with some increasing clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80s on the plains and 50s to 60s in the mountains. We'll see some scattered storms and showers for the afternoon and evening commute. Light snow will be possible on the peaks!

One more day of 80s in Denver before a nice cool down

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see a few lingering clouds Tuesday morning, but more sunshine by the afternoon.

It will be a gorgeous end to the week. Highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s this weekend. It look gorgeous on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The Aspen leaves are peaking over portions of our northern and central mountains- a great time to get outside and explore, ahead of cooler and wetter weather arriving early next week.

