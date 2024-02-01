We will see one more day of 60s and sunshine before our next storm rolls into Colorado.

Expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across all of eastern Colorado. This is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We'll see a rain/snow mix develop on the western slope Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The storm will move into Colorado on Friday and will continue to push east through the weekend. We'll see rain and snow for the plains and heavy snow for the mountains. This next storm will not have a lot of cold air to work with and will bring mainly rain to elevations below 5,000 feet.

In the mountains, rather wet and heavy snowfall can be expected Friday through early Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect across the southwestern mountains Thursday night and a winter storm watch for the northern and central mountains starting Friday.

The Denver area will be on the edge of the rain and snow, with snow more likely for elevations above 6,000 feet and a mix of rain and snow down to about 5,200 feet.

One more day of 60s and sunshine for the Denver metro area

