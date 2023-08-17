Denver hit a high of 99 degrees on Wednesday, and that was just one degree shy of the record high.

Thursday will be another hot one, but it will not be quite as hot as Wednesday. We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning. Temperatures will get into the low 80s by lunch and highs in the low 90s by 4 p.m.

There will be just a few building clouds by the afternoon and a slight chance of an isolated gusty thunderstorm later in the day, but very little moisture is making its way over the eastern plains.

Not quite as hot across the Denver metro area Thursday

Temperatures will soar into the 90s again on Friday, but there will also be a better chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather will be low. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This pattern will continue through Sunday and into early next week. We'll see highs in the 90s next week as Denver Public Schools heads back to school!

