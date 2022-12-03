Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Calmer winds, with light mountain snow this weekend

Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s in Denver Saturday
Denver7 Forecast Saturday 12/3/22. Not as windy, with light snow shower activity in the mountains. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the 40s in Denver.
Saturday's forecast
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 12:19:16-05

DENVER — The winds will be much calmer statewide Saturday. Expect a chilly morning, with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Snow showers are likely off and on in the mountains through tonight. Light to moderate accumulations are expected, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Avalanche Danger remains a concern Saturday, with an Avalanche Warning in effect for the majority of our northern and central mountains, west of the divide, through early Sunday.

Sunday will be milder across state. Expect highs in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky across the metro-area.

Another strong storm is set to roll in on Monday. Heavier snow is expected in the mountains, with rain/snow showers possible across the plains Monday into Tuesday.

Cool and dry weather will follow this system. Highs will be in the low 40s through the end of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020