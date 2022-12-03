Calmer winds, with light mountain snow this weekend

DENVER — The winds will be much calmer statewide Saturday. Expect a chilly morning, with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Snow showers are likely off and on in the mountains through tonight. Light to moderate accumulations are expected, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Avalanche Danger remains a concern Saturday, with an Avalanche Warning in effect for the majority of our northern and central mountains, west of the divide, through early Sunday.

Sunday will be milder across state. Expect highs in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky across the metro-area.

Another strong storm is set to roll in on Monday. Heavier snow is expected in the mountains, with rain/snow showers possible across the plains Monday into Tuesday.

Cool and dry weather will follow this system. Highs will be in the low 40s through the end of next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.