Nice fall-like weather for our Bronco Sunday

Highs in the 60s and low 70s Sunday with showers possible
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 10/2.
Leaves changing- peak viewing
Posted at 8:14 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 10:19:55-04

DENVER —

It has been cooler, with a better chance of showers this weekend. Highs have dropped to the upper 40s to middle 50s in the mountains, with 60s to near 70 degrees for Denver and the northeast plains.

Despite the threat for showers, this weekend will still be great for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

Early next week showers will stick around for Denver and the eastern plains- along with the cool temperatures for the rest of the 7 day forecast.

