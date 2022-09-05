Near-record heat the next few days

DENVER — September has started with a hot streak for Denver and most of Colorado, and the heat will hold through most of the week.

The hot weather will continue for lower elevations, with upper 90s expected. The nights will be mainly clear and mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The record high this Labor Day is 101, set in 2020... which is the highest temperature ever recorded in the month of September. Tuesday, Denver's record high is 97, also set in 2020. The Tuesday forecast is for a high of 98 degrees at D.I.A.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s and 80s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees overnight.

There will be a only a very few gusty thunderstorms, mainly over the central mountains for the next few days. Despite the hot and dry weather, there are some reports of the aspen beginning to change color, keep an eye out for those first signs of gold!

This hot and dry pattern will continue through Thursday, with highs well above average in the mid- to upper 90s! Wednesday may even reach 100 degrees in Denver!

A cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Friday, with highs more seasonal in the low 80s.

Next Saturday may feel much more like fall with highs in the 70s!

