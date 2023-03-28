Much warmer and drier in Denver through midweek, next cold front hits metro area on Thursday night

DENVER — Skies cleared out overnight across the eastern plains and we're in for some warmer and drier weather for the next few days.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the Denver metro area this morning, with teens and 20s for the morning commute. Temperatures will then warm into the upper 40s to low 50 this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine and 30s across the Colorado high country.

The winds will pick up across southern Colorado today and, with highs in the 50s and 60s, fire danger will be quite a bit higher through the afternoon.

It will be even warmer by midweek, with mid- to upper 50s on Wednesday and then 60s by Thursday — a nice break from the recent chilly weather!

Another storm will bring a light rain-snow mix late Thursday into early Friday. The winds will pick up on Thursday ahead of this next cold front. It will be cooler on Friday for the last day of March with highs in the 40s.

Milder weather will return for the first weekend of April with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low 60s.

