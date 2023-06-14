Much warmer and drier across the Denver metro area today

Skies have cleared out and we're going to see more sunshine and a warmer Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the morning drive, but we'll see more mid- to upper 70s this afternoon.

A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but it will be a much warmer and drier weather pattern for the next two days.

The weather on Thursday morning into the early afternoon should be very nice for the big victory celebration and parade for the Denver Nuggets! Expect sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Later in the afternoon, some thunderstorms will develop.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit more active with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely both days. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and around 70 degrees on Saturday.

Father's Day looks quite a bit warmer! We'll see highs that are closer to our seasonal average in the low 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

What's Denver weather like in mid- June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

