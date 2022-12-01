Much warmer across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — It will be quite a bit warmer today and we'll see more melting on the side streets and north facing driveways!

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s by 3 p.m. A few neighborhoods on the south side of town will see highs closer to 60 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit this afternoon, but it will be even windier on Friday.

Another fast-moving cold front will arrive Thursday night. This next system will bring 5 to 10 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains, but just windy weather for Denver and the eastern plains. We'll see wind gusts near 60 mph along the Front Range on Friday. Skies will remain clear and temperatures will be near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, followed by the next storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

