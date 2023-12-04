Much warmer across the Denver metro area to kick off the week

It will be a mild start to the week across the Denver metro area. We'll see some sunshine and 30s for the early Monday morning commute.

Snow is still falling in the mountains, but it will be much lighter than what we saw this weekend. Some areas in the northern and central mountains will have picked up over a foot of new snow by Monday morning.

We'll see mostly sunny skies over the eastern half of the state, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along the Front Range and that's about 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Our next storm will hit Colorado later this week. We'll see a cooldown with a chance of showers by Friday.

