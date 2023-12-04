Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Much warmer across the Denver metro area to kick off the week

50s and 60s across the plains through midweek
It will be a warm and mild start to the week with high temperatures s in the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Lisa weather December 4, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 07:50:26-05

It will be a mild start to the week across the Denver metro area. We'll see some sunshine and 30s for the early Monday morning commute.

Snow is still falling in the mountains, but it will be much lighter than what we saw this weekend. Some areas in the northern and central mountains will have picked up over a foot of new snow by Monday morning.

We'll see mostly sunny skies over the eastern half of the state, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along the Front Range and that's about 7 to 10 degrees above normal.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Our next storm will hit Colorado later this week. We'll see a cooldown with a chance of showers by Friday.

Much warmer across the Denver metro area to kick off the week

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020