Much warmer across Colorado for the next two days

DENVER — It was nice to finally see some sunshine on Monday afternoon and we'll see plenty of it Tuesday morning. You'll find a bright eastbound drive this morning with 40s and low-50s for the early commute.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s on the northeastern plains with a few afternoon thunderstorms. These storms will first develop in the mountains and then roll east over the plains. The risk of severe weather is low along the I-25 corridor Tuesday, but brief moderate-to-heavy rainfall will be possible from storms that form. Expect skies to gradually clear overnight across Colorado.

We'll see a better chance of larger hail and gusty winds near Denver on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be in the 70s by early afternoon, but a few more storms are possible through early evening.

This is ahead of a slight cool down and a better chance for widespread moisture on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s with showers likely across the Denver metro area Thursday and again on Friday.

