Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Much milder this holiday weekend across Colorado

40s and dry in Denver, with some mountain snow Saturday
Much milder temperatures this weekend
Denver7
Much milder temperatures this weekend
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 10:26:10-05

DENVER — After bitter cold and snow this week across the Front Range, expect a nice warming trend this weekend. Christmas Eve, our high temperatures return to the low to mid-40s for the Denver-area.

We'll be dry over the plains, but expect scattered snow showers over our northern and central mountains. Accumulations range between 2-4 inches over higher terrain.

Christmas Day will be dry and milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020