Much milder this holiday weekend across Colorado

DENVER — After bitter cold and snow this week across the Front Range, expect a nice warming trend this weekend. Christmas Eve, our high temperatures return to the low to mid-40s for the Denver-area.

We'll be dry over the plains, but expect scattered snow showers over our northern and central mountains. Accumulations range between 2-4 inches over higher terrain.

Christmas Day will be dry and milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

