Much colder this weekend with Front Range snow

DENVER —Springtime in the Rockies can be a bit "rocky" as far as the weather is concerned and that pattern will certainly be with us through the weekend.

Denver and the northeast plains are not under any warnings or advisories, but there will be an increase in clouds by midday on Friday with scattered rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon.

Expect highs in the low 50s again on Friday with and 30s for the mountains.

It will turn colder this weekend and there will be a better chance of snow Friday night and Saturday. The northern mountains should pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow with 3 to 6 inches expected for the central mountains.

Denver and the I-25 Corridor can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow through Saturday, along with colder weather. Highs on Saturday will stay in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be cold with some light snow or flurries. Highs will be in the 40s for lower elevations, but only in the 20s in the mountains.

The chilly weather will stick around on Monday, followed by warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

