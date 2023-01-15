Watch Now
Mountain snow Sunday, with scattered rain/snow showers over the plains

Cooler and mostly cloudy in Denver today
Denver7
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 10:29:41-05

DENVER — Our next storm will bring snow to the mountains today, with light rain and snow possible across the metro-area and plains.

Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the mountains around Rabbit Ears, with around 2 to 4 inches over our Front Range mountains. Heavier snow is likely west of the Continental Divide and over southwestern Colorado today.

There is a chance for scattered showers across the plains, with accumulations under an inch expected. The storm will exit the state quickly, with clearing skies Monday morning.

Tuesday will be dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.

The storm on Wednesday will most likely take the heaviest snow to the south of Denver across the southeast plains of Colorado - but it is still a few days away, so we will keep watching!

