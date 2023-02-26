High winds for Sunday, with mountain snow

DENVER — There is a new storm moving across the state Sunday, with more snow for the mountains and a chance for rain showers and strong winds over the plains.

Sunday will still be mild for the metro-area, with highs climbing to the low to upper 50s.

Some snow returns to the high country on Sunday, with around 4 to 8 inches possible over our northern mountains. The Denver area and plains may see scattered rain/snow showers Sunday evening, along with gusty winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for southern Colorado for Sunday with wind gusts expected up to 70 mph.

A Watch will take effect west of the metro area, tonight through Monday morning for gusty winds as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild in Denver and across the eastern plains. There will be some snow returning to the mountains Tuesday afternoon, followed by a chance for rain and snow in Denver on Wednesday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.