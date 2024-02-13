We'll see mostly sunny skies this Tuesday, with high temperatures climbing to the low 50s by the afternoon. We will continue to see a lot of melting for the Front Range as those temperatures warm up.

By Wednesday, Colorado's high country will start to see snow showers develop. Expect gusty winds across the plains.

Denver's next chance for more moisture arrives late Thursday into Friday.

Expect a chilly day on Friday with our highs in the 30s and a chance for snow. We'll have to wait and see again - with this storm as it gets closer - on whether or not it will bring significant snow to the area.

As it stands now, it looks like a pretty quick mover, and we will have sunshine going into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

If you'd like to check the snow totals from our latest storm:

Here are a few Denver metro and Colorado snow totals from the latest storm.

You can check out the full list of Colorado snow totals here.

Mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday

