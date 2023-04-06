Watch Now
Mostly sunny and mild for today's Rockies home opener

Warmer weather will settle in across Colorado this weekend
Looking ahead a week, today will be the coolest days. We'll see lots of sunshine today and 70s this weekend.
April 6 2023 forecast
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 06, 2023
DENVER — Skies are clearing across the state and we'll see some pretty mild conditions for the Rockies home opener this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine this morning, with temperatures in the 20s for the commute. We'll see upper 40s by first pitch and then highs in the low to mid 50s by 5 p.m.

The mountains will see a break from the snow as well. We'll see plenty of sunshine across all four corners, with 30s in the mountains today and 40s tomorrow.

It gets even warmer this weekend! We'll see 60s and 70s from Friday through Sunday and it gets even warmer for the first of next week.

