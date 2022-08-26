Warm and dry in Denver to start the weekend

DENVER — Saturday will be warmer again, with a few isolated thunderstorms over higher terrain. Expect highs around 90 degrees in Denver.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 p.m. and in the middle 70s by 9 p.m.

Sunday and Monday will turn a bit cooler once again with a better chance for thunderstorms. By the middle of next week, the weather should become hotter and drier with highs back in the lower 90s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.