More sunshine but still chilly in Denver this afternoon

DENVER — We'll see a nice break from the cold and snow for the next few days...a little time to see more melting on the side streets!

Mountain snow gradually tapers off today, but there's more to come starting Thursday night. Highs across the metro area will stay chilly, but at least above freezing, with mid- to upper 30s this afternoon.

The weather will turn dry and milder Thursday, with highs back in the 40s, but a new storm will spread snow over the mountains come Friday. This next storm will mainly impact the high country, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains.

Denver7 Weather

