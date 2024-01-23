Watch Now
More sunshine and low 50s for the Denver metro area Tuesday

Light on-again, off-again snow for the mountains this week
It will be another mild and dry day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. A weak system will bring some light snow by the end of the week.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jan 23, 2024
It will be another mild and dry day along the Front Range. We'll see more sunshine Tuesday morning with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon.

Some areas of dense fog will be possible over the far eastern plains of Colorado early Tuesday morning, with clearing skies by late morning.

A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains on and off again this week, but we'll see mainly dry conditions across Front Range through Thursday.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s along the Front Range through Thursday afternoon.

Our next storm looks to be pretty weak but will bring a chance of snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday night. Temperatures will also dip into the low 40s to round out the week.

