More sunshine and 70s in Denver this afternoon

The weather will stay dry and warm across Colorado for Election Day.

Highs will be near 70 degrees this afternoon for the Denver metro area and the eastern plains, with 40s to low 50s in the mountains and 60s for the western valleys.

Clouds will increase midday Wednesday with rain and snow developing over western Colorado. Snow and colder weather will hit the high country Wednesday afternoon and evening, with heavy amounts likely for the mountains.

Denver and the eastern plains will miss most of the snow as the storm will race too quickly to the east to bring more than some flurries Wednesday night or early Thursday.

A warm and sunny afternoon for Election Day!

Strong northwest winds will blast the eastern plains Thursday in the wake of the storm. Colder weather will settle into Colorado with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday and the following weekend will be dry, but chilly with lows in the upper teens to low 20s and highs only in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will stay dry, but be just a couple degrees cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

