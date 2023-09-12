DENVER — After a cool and damp start to the week, warmer and drier weather will settle in Tuesday.

We'll see some patchy fog across parts of southern and southeastern Colorado with plenty of sunshine closer to Denver.

It will be warmer than Monday, but still below normal for the second week of September. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s along the Front Range with 60s in the mountains.

A few afternoon storms are possible on Wednesday, but there will be a much better chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday, but only in the 60s with scattered showers on Friday.

Skies will clear for the weekend and there will be a return to the 80s. Conditions look great for both the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Sunday's Broncos game.

More sunshine and 70s across the Denver metro area Tuesday

LEARN MORE:Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.