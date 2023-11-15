The stretch of unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next few days.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s across the northeastern plains, and upper 40s to mid 50s in the mountains.

A weak storm system will slip across Colorado on Thursday with light mountain snow and a few rain showers for the plains. Temperatures will remain above average Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The weather pattern will shift a bit over the weekend as a storm system moves off of the Pacific Coast. Some snow will develop over the mountains Saturday night with a little light rain and snow for lower elevations Sunday into early Monday.

There are still no indications of any major winter-like storms developing for the next 10 days.

More sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area Wednesday

