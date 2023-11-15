Watch Now
More sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area Wednesday

Weak storm will swing through Colorado on Thursday
It will be another beautiful November day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s across the Denver metro area. A weak storm will roll through Thursday.
Lisa weather November 15, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 07:47:38-05

The stretch of unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next few days.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s across the northeastern plains, and upper 40s to mid 50s in the mountains.

A weak storm system will slip across Colorado on Thursday with light mountain snow and a few rain showers for the plains. Temperatures will remain above average Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The weather pattern will shift a bit over the weekend as a storm system moves off of the Pacific Coast. Some snow will develop over the mountains Saturday night with a little light rain and snow for lower elevations Sunday into early Monday.

There are still no indications of any major winter-like storms developing for the next 10 days.

