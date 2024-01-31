"Rinse and repeat:" More sunshine and 60s across the Denver metro area Wednesday

This spring-like weather pattern will continue for the next few days.

Expect sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s in Denver through Thursday. This is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In the mountains, temperatures will climb to the 40s in many of Colorado's high country towns. Skiing will be more like springtime with no new snow, but soft conditions.

Our next storm arrives starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, with rain and snow for the plains and heavy snow for the mountains. This next storm will not have a lot of cold air to work with and will bring mainly rain to elevations below 5,000 feet.

In the mountains, rather wet and heavy snowfall can be expected Friday through early Sunday. A winter storm watch has already been issued for parts of southwestern Colorado.

The Denver area will be on the edge of the rain and snow, with snow more likely for elevations above 6,000 feet and a mix of rain and snow down to about 5,200 feet.

Areas of heavy snow expected across Colorado this weekend

