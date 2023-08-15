Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More summer-like heat settles in for the rest of the week

Lots of sunshine and highs in the 90s Tuesday afternoon
After a couple of fall-like days, temperatures will soar back into the 90s for the rest of the week.
Lisa weather August 15, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 08:10:16-04

After a couple of fall-like days across the Denver metro area, the heat is returning!

We are looking at a lot of sunshine Tuesday, and it will be about 10 to 12 degrees warmer than Monday.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s by lunch with low 90s by late afternoon. We'll see more upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This 90-degree heat will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

There will be a slightly better chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020