More summer-like heat settles in for the rest of the week

After a couple of fall-like days across the Denver metro area, the heat is returning!

We are looking at a lot of sunshine Tuesday, and it will be about 10 to 12 degrees warmer than Monday.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s by lunch with low 90s by late afternoon. We'll see more upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

This 90-degree heat will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

There will be a slightly better chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low.

