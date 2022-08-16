Some good soaking rains for Denver, the mountains and the plains!

DENVER — Showers and thunderstorms have really delivered over the Denver area and much of the Front Range in the past 36 hours! Some places may have received too much of a good thing too quickly, but given the very hot and dry conditions this summer, the rain has generally been a good thing!

An inch of water over the an area the size of a football field is about 30,000 gallons of water - so if you have had a good soaking at your house, turn off the irrigation system for a few days!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will still be possible tonight, but the main bands of precipitation will slowly be sinking southward across Colorado. Lows tonight will be cooler with readings in the mid-to upper 50s for Denver and the Front Range. In the mountains, lows will be in the 40s and even some readings in the upper 30s in the northern mountains.

Wednesday will be a drier day, with some low clouds in the morning giving way to sunshine by midday. Highs will bounce back into the low to mid-80s in the Denver area. Some showers and thunderstorms will pop up over the mountains southwest of Denver, but overall it will be a much drier day. Highs in the mountains will be in the 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and still dry with highs around 90 degrees for the Denver area and 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado on Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Denver area with 60s in the mountains.

Storms will become more scattered on Sunday and high temperatures will be back in the low to mid-80s. Warmer and drier weather will return early next week with highs back near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

