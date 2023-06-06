It's going to be a pretty unsettled start to June, with more storms and showers each afternoon this week. The risk for severe weather - the large hail and damaging winds will stay low. However, some stronger storms may produce pockets of heavy rain at times, along with the dangerous lightning

High temperatures will stay cooler than average by a few degrees with highs in the low to mid-70s in Denver. Typically in early June, Denver averages a high of 80 degrees.

It will be even cooler this weekend, with more scattered showers and wet conditions for the Front Range. We'll see 70s on Saturday, but highs in the 60s on Sunday.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

The monthly mean for precipitation is 1.98 inches. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

