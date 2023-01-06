More snow hits the Colorado high country today, lots of sunshine this weekend

DENVER — It will be another cool and cloudy day across the plains as another storm brings even more snow to the mountains.

Temperatures will be on the cool side, with upper 30s near Fort Collins and low 40s closer to Denver.

This next storm will mainly impact the high country, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains west of the Divide for around 5 to 10 inches of snow by early Saturday.

Colorado's current snowpack is 120% statewide

We may see a few light showers across the northeastern plains late Friday, but skies will quickly clear for the weekend.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains. We'll see some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s by kick off at Sunday's Broncos game.

