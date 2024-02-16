More snow for the Denver metro area Friday night

It's a foggy and chilly start to our day, with some wet roads for the morning commute.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees across the metro area Friday, with another round of snow developing by the evening commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains from Estes Park to Steamboat Springs for up to a foot of snow by early Saturday.

This next round of snow, stretching from Fort Collins through Denver, will bring more accumulation later Friday. We could see around 1-3" of snow by tomorrow.

This will be a pretty quick moving storm and skies will quickly clear out for the weekend. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the 40s and more 50s by Sunday!

Next week will start off mild and dry!