More showers and thunderstorms on the way for Eastern Colorado Thursday

Areas of dense fog cover the Front Range early this Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny by 9 a.m., with temperatures warming back to the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon.

Scattered storms will again develop late Thursday. The risk for severe thunderstorms is elevated south and east of Denver through Thursday night. Large hail will be the main concern with the storms that form over the plains.

Over the western half of Colorado, sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected to continue. It'll be hot and dry over the Western Slope, with highs in the upper 90s in Grand Junction. Fire danger will remain the main concern over Western Colorado.

The overall weather pattern is not going to change much through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer over eastern Colorado, but there is so much moisture in the soil, there will be scattered thunderstorms developing each day.

The weather for western Colorado will remain dry and warm through the weekend, with highs expected in the upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains and 95-100 degrees for the western valleys.

