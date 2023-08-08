More severe weather possible across Colorado's eastern plains

It will be a beautiful start to the day for all the kids that are heading back to school Tuesday!

We'll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s by early afternoon.

A few more storms and showers are possible Tuesday, and there is an enhanced risk of severe weather over the far northeastern corner of the state. The metro area will be on the western edge of this risk of severe weather.

Fire danger is a concern over southwestern Colorado Monday. Expect warm and windy conditions with low relative humidity both Monday and Tuesday.

Risk of severe storms across northeastern Colorado Tuesday

Drier and warmer conditions are expected through the middle and end of the week. We'll see 80s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky, with highs closer to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

